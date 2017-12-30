Hamilton
- Friday August 11 2017 8:00 PM
- Saturday August 12 2017 2:00 PM
- Saturday August 12 2017 8:00 PM
- Sunday August 13 2017 1:00 PM
- Sunday August 13 2017 7:00 PM
- Tuesday August 15 2017 8:00 PM
- Thursday August 17 2017 8:00 PM
- Friday August 18 2017 8:00 PM
- Saturday August 19 2017 2:00 PM
- Saturday August 19 2017 8:00 PM
- Sunday August 20 2017 1:00 PM
- Sunday August 20 2017 7:00 PM
- Tuesday August 22 2017 8:00 PM
- Wednesday August 23 2017 8:00 PM
- Thursday August 24 2017 8:00 PM
- Friday August 25 2017 8:00 PM
- Saturday August 26 2017 2:00 PM
- Saturday August 26 2017 8:00 PM
- Sunday August 27 2017 1:00 PM Open Caption Performance
- Sunday August 27 2017 7:00 PM ASL | Audio Description
- Tuesday August 29 2017 8:00 PM
- Wednesday August 30 2017 8:00 PM
- Thursday August 31 2017 8:00 PM
- Friday September 1 2017 8:00 PM
- Saturday September 2 2017 2:00 PM
- Saturday September 2 2017 8:00 PM
- Sunday September 3 2017 1:00 PM
- Sunday September 3 2017 7:00 PM
- Tuesday September 5 2017 8:00 PM
- Wednesday September 6 2017 8:00 PM
- Thursday September 7 2017 8:00 PM
- Friday September 8 2017 8:00 PM
- Saturday September 9 2017 2:00 PM
- Saturday September 9 2017 8:00 PM
- Sunday September 10 2017 1:00 PM
- Sunday September 10 2017 7:00 PM
- Tuesday September 12 2017 8:00 PM
- Wednesday September 13 2017 8:00 PM
- Thursday September 14 2017 8:00 PM
- Friday September 15 2017 8:00 PM
- Saturday September 16 2017 2:00 PM
- Saturday September 16 2017 8:00 PM
- Sunday September 17 2017 1:00 PM
- Sunday September 17 2017 7:00 PM
- Tuesday September 19 2017 8:00 PM
- Wednesday September 20 2017 8:00 PM
- Thursday September 21 2017 8:00 PM
- Friday September 22 2017 8:00 PM
- Saturday September 23 2017 2:00 PM
- Saturday September 23 2017 8:00 PM
- Sunday September 24 2017 1:00 PM
- Sunday September 24 2017 7:00 PM
- Tuesday September 26 2017 8:00 PM
- Wednesday September 27 2017 8:00 PM
- Thursday September 28 2017 8:00 PM
- Friday September 29 2017 8:00 PM
- Saturday September 30 2017 2:00 PM
- Saturday September 30 2017 8:00 PM
- Sunday October 1 2017 1:00 PM
- Sunday October 1 2017 7:00 PM
- Tuesday October 3 2017 8:00 PM
- Wednesday October 4 2017 8:00 PM
- Thursday October 5 2017 8:00 PM
- Friday October 6 2017 8:00 PM
- Saturday October 7 2017 2:00 PM
- Saturday October 7 2017 8:00 PM
- Sunday October 8 2017 1:00 PM
- Sunday October 8 2017 7:00 PM
- Wednesday October 11 2017 8:00 PM
- Thursday October 12 2017 8:00 PM
- Friday October 13 2017 8:00 PM
- Saturday October 14 2017 2:00 PM
- Saturday October 14 2017 8:00 PM
- Sunday October 15 2017 1:00 PM
- Sunday October 15 2017 7:00 PM
- Tuesday October 17 2017 8:00 PM
- Wednesday October 18 2017 8:00 PM
- Thursday October 19 2017 8:00 PM
- Friday October 20 2017 8:00 PM
- Saturday October 21 2017 2:00 PM
- Saturday October 21 2017 8:00 PM
- Sunday October 22 2017 1:00 PM
- Sunday October 22 2017 7:00 PM
- Wednesday October 25 2017 8:00 PM
- Thursday October 26 2017 8:00 PM
- Friday October 27 2017 8:00 PM
- Saturday October 28 2017 2:00 PM
- Saturday October 28 2017 8:00 PM
- Sunday October 29 2017 1:00 PM
- Sunday October 29 2017 7:00 PM
- Wednesday November 1 2017 8:00 PM
- Thursday November 2 2017 8:00 PM
- Friday November 3 2017 8:00 PM
- Saturday November 4 2017 2:00 PM
- Saturday November 4 2017 8:00 PM
- Sunday November 5 2017 1:00 PM
- Sunday November 5 2017 7:00 PM
- Wednesday November 8 2017 8:00 PM
- Thursday November 9 2017 8:00 PM
- Friday November 10 2017 8:00 PM
- Saturday November 11 2017 2:00 PM
- Saturday November 11 2017 8:00 PM
- Sunday November 12 2017 1:00 PM
- Sunday November 12 2017 7:00 PM
- Tuesday November 14 2017 8:00 PM
- Wednesday November 15 2017 8:00 PM
- Thursday November 16 2017 8:00 PM
- Friday November 17 2017 8:00 PM
- Saturday November 18 2017 2:00 PM
- Saturday November 18 2017 8:00 PM
- Sunday November 19 2017 1:00 PM ASL | Open-Caption | Audio Description
- Sunday November 19 2017 7:00 PM
- Monday November 20 2017 8:00 PM
- Tuesday November 21 2017 8:00 PM
- Wednesday November 22 2017 8:00 PM
- Friday November 24 2017 2:00 PM
- Friday November 24 2017 8:00 PM
- Saturday November 25 2017 2:00 PM
- Saturday November 25 2017 8:00 PM
- Sunday November 26 2017 1:00 PM
- Tuesday November 28 2017 8:00 PM
- Wednesday November 29 2017 8:00 PM
- Thursday November 30 2017 8:00 PM
- Friday December 1 2017 8:00 PM
- Saturday December 2 2017 2:00 PM
- Saturday December 2 2017 8:00 PM
- Sunday December 3 2017 1:00 PM
- Sunday December 3 2017 7:00 PM
- Tuesday December 5 2017 8:00 PM
- Wednesday December 6 2017 8:00 PM
- Thursday December 7 2017 8:00 PM
- Friday December 8 2017 8:00 PM
- Saturday December 9 2017 2:00 PM
- Saturday December 9 2017 8:00 PM
- Sunday December 10 2017 1:00 PM
- Sunday December 10 2017 7:00 PM
- Tuesday December 12 2017 8:00 PM
- Wednesday December 13 2017 8:00 PM
- Thursday December 14 2017 8:00 PM
- Friday December 15 2017 8:00 PM
- Saturday December 16 2017 2:00 PM
- Saturday December 16 2017 8:00 PM
- Sunday December 17 2017 1:00 PM
- Sunday December 17 2017 7:00 PM
- Tuesday December 19 2017 8:00 PM
- Wednesday December 20 2017 8:00 PM
- Thursday December 21 2017 8:00 PM
- Friday December 22 2017 2:00 PM
- Friday December 22 2017 8:00 PM
- Saturday December 23 2017 2:00 PM
- Saturday December 23 2017 8:00 PM
- Sunday December 24 2017 1:00 PM
- Tuesday December 26 2017 8:00 PM
- Wednesday December 27 2017 2:00 PM
- Wednesday December 27 2017 8:00 PM
- Thursday December 28 2017 8:00 PM
- Friday December 29 2017 2:00 PM
- Friday December 29 2017 8:00 PM
- Saturday December 30 2017 2:00 PM
- Saturday December 30 2017 8:00 PM
HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.
With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.
How to Buy on April 30
PUBLIC ON SALE | Sunday, April 30 at 10AM
HOW TO BUY:
- ONLINE www.HollywoodPantages.com/Hamilton
- ONLINE www.Ticketmaster.com | Download Official Ticketmaster App
- BY PHONE 800-982-2787
- IN PERSON Hollywood Pantages Box Office (6233 Hollywood Blvd | Opens Daily at 10am)
- For ACCESSIBLE seating, ASL Interpreted, Open Captioned and Audio Described performances, see additional drop downs below for further instructions.
There is a maximum purchase limit of 6 tickets per household for the engagement. If you have already purchased the maximum number of tickets allowed as a Season Ticket Holder, Flex Package Holder or during a presale, you may not purchase at the on sale.
Tips for buying IN PERSON on April 30
-
- Line on Sunday April 30 begins no earlier than 6am at the stage door on Argyle Ave.
- SAVING SPACES IS NOT ALLOWED.
- A Photo ID is required for all Box Office purchases – including cash or credit card.
- Plan your parking! Click Here.
- Go Metro! Check Sunday Schedule.
- Why be in 1 line when you can be in 2 lines at the same time? Download the TM App on your phone.
- You are in Hollywood already! Make a day of it. Eat. Explore. Visit the Hollywood Farmers’ Market.
#HamilTipsLA
-
We want you to be in the room where it happens! Check out our tips for getting your Hamilton tickets on Sunday, April 30th at 10am.
Check out our BLOG for all the tips and links!
Ticket Prices & Seating Chart
-
REGULAR PRICES
- Orchestra: $650 | $195 | $175 | $125
- Mezzanine: $175 | $125 | $95 | $85
HOLIDAY DATES & PRICES
- Nov 24 - 26 & Dec 22 - 30
- Orchestra: $750 | $225 | $195 | $175
- Mezzanine: $195 | $175 | $125 | $95
All prices are subject to change.
Holiday Prices & Seating Chart
-
HOLIDAY DATES & PRICES
- Nov 24 - 26 & Dec 22 - 30
- Orchestra: $750 | $225 | $195 | $175
- Mezzanine: $195 | $175 | $125 | $95
All prices are subject to change.
-
-
AVOID FRAUDULENT TICKETS!
ONLY BUY FROM OFFICIAL SOURCES - SEE HOW TO BUY ABOVE
- IN PERSON at the Hollywood Pantages Box Office
- ONLINE at Ticketmaster.com, which is accessable via this site, HollywoodPantages.com.
- BY PHONE using Ticketmaster's automated system at 800-982-2787
There are many ticket resellers and secondary markets for tickets, many with websites that look similar to the Pantages website. The ONLY OFFICIAL website for the theatre is www.HollywoodPantages.com.
Purchasing tickets from any other seller runs a high risk of receiving fraudulent tickets.
Accessible + Companion Seating
-
ALL Tickets go on sale April 30 at 10am PT.
To order Accessible and Companion Seating, visit www.HollywoodPantages.com/Hamilton and click on your desired performance date/time, which will take you to Ticketmaster.
Once on Ticketmaster, click on the slider bar with the wheelchair symbol (upper right section of the buy screen) to open order form.
- Select Wheelchair Accessible option from drop down menu
- Select number of Accessible seats and Companion seats from the drop down menus. Choose a price point or leave as Any Price.
We recommend leaving ‘Section’ and ‘Location’ as Best Available for the widest search.
Check ‘I agree’ box and click ‘Find Accessible Tickets’ and proceed to check out.
Please note, we are expecting high volume during the on sale. Purchasing directly on Ticketmaster.com will greatly improve your chances to purchase tickets.
ASL Interpreted Performances
-
To submit your request for one of these performances featuring ASL INTERPRETATION services, click on the desired performance below and follow the instructions provided.
Orders may not be submitted prior to the public on sale, which begins Sunday, April 30 at 10am PT. Please do not email prior to April 30 at 10am PT, as those orders will not be processed.
Sunday, August 27, 2017 at 7pm
Sunday, November 19, 2017 at 1pm
Be ready to provide the following information:
- Name
- Price Level - $175 or $125
- Number of tickets
- Credit Card Information (number, exp. date, special code, billing zip)
IMPORTANT NOTES:
- ASL Interpreted locations will not be available on Ticketmaster.com.
- Confirmation may take several hours due to high demand for this event.
- Please be patient. You will either receive a confirmation with date and locations or an email indicating the event has sold out.
- You may also call the ADA line at (323) 468-1780 but due to high volume, we recommend emailing your request to greatly improve your chances to purchase tickets.
Audio Described Performances
-
ALL Tickets go on sale April 30 at 10am PT.
AUDIO DESCRIPTION is not location specific and may be utilized in any seat in the theatre.
To purchase tickets to a performance featuring AUDIO DESCRIPTION services:
- Click on the desired performance below.
- Choose any available seat in any price level.
- Complete your purchase.
Sunday, August 27, 2017 at 7pm
Open Caption Performances
-
To submit your request for one of these performances featuring OPEN CAPTION services, click on the desired performance below and follow the instructions provided.
Orders may not be submitted prior to the public on sale, which begins Sunday, April 30 at 10am PT. Please do not email prior to April 30 at 10am PT, as those orders will not be processed.
Sunday, August 27, 2017 at 1pm
Sunday, November 19, 2017 at 1pm
Be ready to provide the following information:
- Name
- Price Level - $175 or $125
- Number of tickets
- Credit Card Information (number, exp. date, special code, billing zip)
IMPORTANT NOTES:
- Confirmation may take several hours due to high demand for this event.
- Please be patient. You will either receive a confirmation with date and locations or an email indicating the event has sold out.
- Open Caption locations will not be available on Ticketmaster.com.
- You may also call the ADA line at (323) 468-1780 but due to high volume, we recommend emailing your request to greatly improve your chances to purchase tickets.
Season Ticket Holder Information
-
PLEASE NOTE: If you have already purchased the maximum number of tickets allowed as a Season Ticket Holder, Flex Package Holder or during a presale, you may not purchase at the on sale.
-
American Express® Presale Information
-
THE AMERICAN EXPRESS® CARDMEMBER PRE-SALE for HAMILTON has ended. Presale dates were April 19 - April 25, 2017.
PLEASE NOTE: If you have already purchased the maximum number of tickets allowed as a Season Ticket Holder, Flex Package Holder or during a presale, you may not purchase at the on sale.
Run Time
-
HAMILTON running time is 2 Hours and 45 Minutes (including intermission).
Age Recommendation
-
- HAMILTON is recommended for ages 12 and up due to non-graphic adult situations.
- Children under the age of 5 are not permitted in the theatre.
- All patrons in the theatre must have a ticket, regardless of age.
Lottery
-
There will be a lottery for forty (40) $10 Orchestra seats for all performances.
Details about how to enter will be announced closer to the engagement.
-
